Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 972,425 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 355,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $24,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000,796 shares of company stock worth $101,040,822. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 98,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

