Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Black Knight by 55.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 276,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 5,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

