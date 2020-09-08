Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $56.00

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $54.44. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in TTEC by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

