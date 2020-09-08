Brokerages Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $75.44

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.
In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:STT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 42,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.