Brokerages Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $75.44

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in State Street by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 27.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $3,877,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 42,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

