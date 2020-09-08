Brokerages Set Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $90.25

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 7,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

