Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 226.70

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.70 ($2.96).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.
In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($170,029.99). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,282.76).
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
