Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 226.70

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.70 ($2.96).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($170,029.99). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,282.76).

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.35 ($2.42). 4,646,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 171.35 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.60 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96.

J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

