Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $68.50

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 74,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,068. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.