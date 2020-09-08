Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $17.33

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Codexis by 23.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

