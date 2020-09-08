Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $152.77

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.77.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.28. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,541. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
