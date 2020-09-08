Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $152.77

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 438,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.28. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,541. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

