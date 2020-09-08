Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $548.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.20 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $9.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,900.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $548.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.44 million to $808.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $162.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $319.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 6,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

