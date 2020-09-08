Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 447,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

