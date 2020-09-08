Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 5,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

