Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $450.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.61.

AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,316 shares of company stock worth $225,114,251. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

