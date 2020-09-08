Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,341 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

BMY stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 346,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

