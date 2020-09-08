Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Head to Head Comparison

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Breville Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Breville Group and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 George Weston 0 0 3 0 3.00

George Weston has a consensus price target of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Breville Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Breville Group and George Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $37.97 billion 0.29 $182.37 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group.

Profitability

This table compares Breville Group and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23%

Summary

George Weston beats Breville Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Breville Group Company Profile

Dino Polska S.A. operates a chain of supermarkets in Poland. It offers food products, household chemicals, cosmetics, vegetables, fruits, meats, and sausages. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 977 stores in western Poland. Dino Polska S.A. is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift cards, and telecommunication services in approximately 2,300 corporate, franchised, and associate-owned locations. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix names that offer over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, cosmetics and fragrances, seasonal products, and household essentials; and Shoppers Home Health Care stores, which sells and services assisted-living devices, medical equipment, home-care products, and durable mobility equipment to institutional and retail customers. This segment also provides specialty drug distribution, pharmacy, and patient support services, as well as pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages retail and commercial real estate consisting of 435 properties primarily focusing on supermarket-anchored shopping centers, supermarkets, and other commercial properties; and industrial, office, and residential properties. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.