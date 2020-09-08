BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.75

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of 122.00.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.