BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

BP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 1,197,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,914. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

