Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$39.00 by National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$39.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

BLX opened at C$32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -150.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

