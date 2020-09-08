Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

