Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$0.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.39. 3,316,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $814.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.15.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.