Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $71,622,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $504,079,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 418,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,687,652. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.