Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Boeing stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.72. 514,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,687,652. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

