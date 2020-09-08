Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings of $6.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70. Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.37) to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.78) to ($3.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.51. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

