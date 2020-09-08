Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 14,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 172.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

