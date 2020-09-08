Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.11. Blind Creek Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

