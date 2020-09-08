BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $516,050.84

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $516,050.84 and $16,051.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00586167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00060073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,762,397,700 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.