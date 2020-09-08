Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $592.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000118 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

