BitBar Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, BitBar has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $67,639.90 and approximately $278.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00014172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

42-coin (42) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,031.48 or 3.65032620 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,046 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.