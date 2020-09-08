BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $624,878.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $614,401.38 and approximately $624,878.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,212.90 or 1.00741671 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00181150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.