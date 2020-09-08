Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3,387.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000925 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.