Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $256.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Analysts expect that Beigene will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $726,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,020,285.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $3,121,786.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,666,466.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,764 shares of company stock worth $84,669,409. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.