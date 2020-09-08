Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0074

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $122,814.44 and approximately $8,448.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.74 or 0.05148191 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052384 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

