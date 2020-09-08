Beaxy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,003.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.59 million and $3,003.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,759,063 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

