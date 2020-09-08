Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3,003.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,759,063 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

