BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,858 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 42,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

