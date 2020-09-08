BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Director Purchases $38,160.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Director David Kanen bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, David Kanen bought 9,406 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,069.56.

On Wednesday, August 19th, David Kanen bought 249,937 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $787,301.55.

NYSE:BBQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. BBQ Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

