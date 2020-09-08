Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.59 Per Share

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BBGI opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Bbgi Sicav has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.60 ($2.24).
About Bbgi Sicav
