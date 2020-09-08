Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.59 Per Share

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BBGI opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Bbgi Sicav has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.60 ($2.24).

About Bbgi Sicav

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

