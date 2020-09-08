BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Main First Bank began coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BMWYY stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,541. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

