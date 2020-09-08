Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 53,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,148. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.