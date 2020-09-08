Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.13. Bard Ventures shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $756,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

