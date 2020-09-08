Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.16. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.