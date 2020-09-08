Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

