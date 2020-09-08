Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 64,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

