Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$83.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of BMO traded down C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,464. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.26.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

In related news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

