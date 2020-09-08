Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 3,095,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

