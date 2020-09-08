Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 3,592,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

