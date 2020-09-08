Bamco Inc. NY Sells 595,563 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,563 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.43% of CBRE Group worth $65,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,448. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

