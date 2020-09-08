Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of TransDigm Group worth $55,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.53.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,424 shares of company stock worth $40,045,510. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.36 on Tuesday, hitting $510.68. 29,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

