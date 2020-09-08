Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.69% of Cognex worth $71,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cognex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. 24,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,444. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

