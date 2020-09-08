Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,277 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Mercadolibre worth $66,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $63.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1,020.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.14. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

